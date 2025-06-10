NIMCET Answer Key 2025 Today - Objection Window Open Till June 12

Summary The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, successfully conducted the NIMCET 2025 entrance examination on June 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can expect the release of the NIMCET 2025 provisional answer key today, June 10.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli, successfully conducted the NIMCET 2025 entrance examination on June 8, 2025. The exam was held in a computer-based format from 2 PM to 4 PM at various designated centres across the country. This national-level entrance test serves as the exclusive gateway for admission into Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes offered by participating NITs. Importantly, no other entrance test scores are accepted for MCA admissions in these institutions.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can expect the release of the NIMCET 2025 provisional answer key today, June 10. Once available, the answer key will allow candidates to verify their responses against the official solutions and estimate their probable scores in the examination.

Alongside the answer key release, authorities have also announced provisions for raising objections against the provisional answers. Candidates will be able to submit challenges to the provisional key, if any, until June 12, 2025, 5 PM. However, each objection must be accompanied by valid supporting documents or proof to be considered.

After carefully reviewing all objections, the exam authorities will prepare and publish the final NIMCET 2025 answer key. The finalised key will form the basis for the evaluation of candidates' responses. Subsequently, the NIMCET 2025 result is scheduled to be declared on June 27, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to check their scores and qualifying status online through the official portal once results are announced.