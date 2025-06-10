Bihar BEd CET 2025

Bihar BEd CET Result 2025 Out - Direct Link, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 Jun 2025
12:05 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has officially declared the Bihar BEd CET 2025 result today, June 10.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has officially declared the Bihar BEd CET 2025 result today, June 10. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — biharcetbed-lnmu.in — using their registered email ID and mobile number.

The Bihar BEd CET result 2025 contains essential candidate details such as name, roll number, category, gender, marks obtained, and total marks. Alongside the results, the university has also issued the revised Bihar BEd CET 2025 answer key, in which subject experts have provided two correct answers for four specific questions.

TS TET June 2025 Hall Ticket Release Date Revised! Check Notice and Other Updates
TS TET June 2025 Hall Ticket Release Date Revised! Check Notice and Other Updates

In addition, a correction window has been announced for candidates wishing to make modifications to their gender and category details as submitted in the application form. This rectification facility will be available from June 11 to June 12, 2025, through the official portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bihar BEd CET 2025 entrance exam was conducted on May 28, 2025, for two hours. The paper included 120 multiple-choice questions covering General English, General Hindi, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Teaching-Learning Environment topics.

Oxford University Admission - Rhodes Trust Eyes Expanded Scholarships for Indian Students!
Oxford University Admission - Rhodes Trust Eyes Expanded Scholarships for Indian Students!

Minimum Qualifying Marks

According to the qualifying criteria, candidates from the General category need to score a minimum of 35% (42 marks), while candidates from SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS, and Divyaang categories need at least 30% (36 marks) to qualify.

Counselling Details

Candidates who have cleared the examination will now be eligible to take part in the Bihar BEd CET 2025 counselling process for admissions into BEd programmes across participating universities and colleges in Bihar. The list of participating institutes and detailed counselling schedules will soon be made available on the official website.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 10 Jun 2025
12:06 PM
Bihar BEd CET 2025 CET-BED Result
Similar stories
TS PGLCET

TGCHE Revises TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key Release Date- Check New Date Inside

IGNOU

Registration Begins for IGNOU ODL, Online July Session 2025- Apply till June 15

Kerala government

KEAM Class 12 Marks 2025 Submission Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check D. . .

UK Scholarship

Oxford University Admission - Rhodes Trust Eyes Expanded Scholarships for Indian Stud. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TS PGLCET

TGCHE Revises TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key Release Date- Check New Date Inside

IGNOU

Registration Begins for IGNOU ODL, Online July Session 2025- Apply till June 15

Kerala government

KEAM Class 12 Marks 2025 Submission Window Closes Today at cee.kerala.gov.in- Check D. . .

UK Scholarship

Oxford University Admission - Rhodes Trust Eyes Expanded Scholarships for Indian Stud. . .

TS TET 2025

TS TET June 2025 Hall Ticket Release Date Revised! Check Notice and Other Updates

UPSC CSE 2025

When Will UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 be Out? Expected Date, Number of Attempts - De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality