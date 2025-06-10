Bihar BEd CET Result 2025 Out - Direct Link, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

Summary Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has officially declared the Bihar BEd CET 2025 result today, June 10. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has officially declared the Bihar BEd CET 2025 result today, June 10. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official website — biharcetbed-lnmu.in — using their registered email ID and mobile number.

The Bihar BEd CET result 2025 contains essential candidate details such as name, roll number, category, gender, marks obtained, and total marks. Alongside the results, the university has also issued the revised Bihar BEd CET 2025 answer key, in which subject experts have provided two correct answers for four specific questions.

In addition, a correction window has been announced for candidates wishing to make modifications to their gender and category details as submitted in the application form. This rectification facility will be available from June 11 to June 12, 2025, through the official portal.

The Bihar BEd CET 2025 entrance exam was conducted on May 28, 2025, for two hours. The paper included 120 multiple-choice questions covering General English, General Hindi, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Teaching-Learning Environment topics.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

According to the qualifying criteria, candidates from the General category need to score a minimum of 35% (42 marks), while candidates from SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, EWS, and Divyaang categories need at least 30% (36 marks) to qualify.

Counselling Details

Candidates who have cleared the examination will now be eligible to take part in the Bihar BEd CET 2025 counselling process for admissions into BEd programmes across participating universities and colleges in Bihar. The list of participating institutes and detailed counselling schedules will soon be made available on the official website.

Find the direct result download link here.