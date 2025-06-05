NEST 2025

National Entrance Screening Test 2025 Admit Card Released - Check Steps & Seat Matrix

Posted on 05 Jun 2025
File Image

Summary
The admit card for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 has officially been released.
Registered candidates can now download their NEST 2025 admit card by visiting the official website (nestexam.in) and using their application number and password.

The highly competitive NEST 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 22, 2025, for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programmes offered by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM–DAE CEBS), Mumbai. The exam will take place in a single shift, from 9 AM to 12.30 PM.

Admit Card Download Guide

  • Visit the official website at nestexam.in.
  • Scroll down to the ‘Important Dates’ section and click on the admit card link.
  • Log in with your unique credentials.
  • The admit card will be displayed.
  • View and download the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download and carefully verify the details on their admit cards and report any discrepancies to the exam authorities promptly.

Seat Matrix

  • General: 101 (NISER), 23 (UM–DAE CEBS)
  • General-EWS: 6 (UM–DAE CEBS)
  • OBC-NCL: 54 (NISER), 15 (UM–DAE CEBS)
  • SC: 30 (NISER), 9 (UM–DAE CEBS)
  • ST: 15 (NISER), 4 (UM–DAE CEBS)

This year, the total number of seats available for the five-year Integrated MSc programme stands at 200 for NISER and 57 for UM–DAE CEBS, distributed across categories, and a 5% reservation for Divyangjan candidates within each category. It must also be noted that two supernumerary seats are reserved at both NISER and CEBS for eligible candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, as per existing government regulations.

