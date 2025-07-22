NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released; Check Email for Exam City Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jul 2025
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slips for registered candidates. Aspirants set to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) can now check their registered email IDs to access the slip, which contains information about the city where their examination centre will be located.

The NEET PG 2025 city slip provides a preview of the exam city but does not reveal the complete exam centre address. The exact venue, including the centre's name and location, will be disclosed in the admit card, which is scheduled to be issued on July 31. The postgraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted on August 3 for admissions to MD, MS, and diploma courses at medical institutions across India.

Conducted as a computer-based test, the NEET PG 2025 paper will include 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four response options in English. Candidates will have 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination.

NBEMS has urged all candidates to verify their exam city details promptly and make necessary travel arrangements in advance. The release of the city intimation slip aims to assist candidates in preparing for logistics well ahead of the exam date. Applicants are advised to stay updated via the official website natboard.edu.in for further announcements regarding the admit card and exam-day guidelines.

