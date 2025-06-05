NEET UG 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today - Result on June 14

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the challenge window for the National Eligbility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 answer key and recorded responses today. They must also note that the payment processing portal will remain active till 11.50 PM.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially close the challenge window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 answer key and recorded responses today, i.e., June 5 (11.50 PM). Candidates who appeared for the May 4 exam and wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key/response sheet must do so through the official website. They must also note that the payment processing portal will remain active till 11.50 PM.

The initial key for the exam was published earlier on June 3. Following this, NTA opened the challenge submission facility for students who wished to submit objections.

Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Answer Key Challenge for NEET(UG)-2025’ option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details (application number and password).

Step 4: Select the question/answer to challenge.

Step 5: Upload relevant supporting documents in a single PDF file.

Step 6: Finalise the challenges submitted and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200 per question.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Once the challenge period ends, a panel of subject experts will review the submitted challenges. If a candidate’s challenge is found valid, the corresponding answer key will be updated. Based on the final answer key, the results will be prepared and published on the official website. The result is expected to be declared on June 14, 2025.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the release of the final answer key and results. They must ensure that all objections are filed before the deadline since no objections will be accepted once the window closes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.