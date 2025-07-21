DU UG 2025: Round 1 Allocations In! Hindu, SRCC, St Stephen's Lead First Cut-Offs

Summary Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and St. Stephen's College have emerged as the front-runners in Delhi University's first round of undergraduate seat allocations. The university has made public the minimum allocation scores (cut-offs) for each course and college based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Hindu College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), and St. Stephen's College have emerged as the front-runners in Delhi University's first round of undergraduate seat allocations for the 2025-26 academic session, recording the highest cut-offs in the Humanities, Commerce, and Science streams, respectively.

The university has made public the minimum allocation scores (cut-offs) for each course and college based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

Hindu College registered the highest overall cut-off this year with 950.58 out of 1,000 for BA (Hons) Political Science in the General category.

Other top scorers in the humanities stream include BA Programme (History + Political Science) at Hindu College with a cut-off of 936.18, English (Hons) at St. Stephen's College at 926.93, Psychology (Hons) at Lady Shri Ram College at 926.53, and Political Science (Hons) at Miranda House at 925.98.

The cut-offs for most top humanities courses remain well above 900, underscoring intense competition.

In the commerce stream, SRCC maintained its long-standing dominance with the highest cut-off of 917.43 for BCom (Hons). This was followed by Hindu College at 912.21, Lady Shri Ram College at 906.37, and Hansraj College at 901.71.

The lowest allocation score in the same programme came from Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) at 683.38, reflecting the wide range of competition across institutions. In the BCom Programme, Kirori Mal College posted the highest cut-off at 883.99, while the lowest was reported at Shyam Lal College (evening).

Among science courses, St. Stephen's College led with a cut-off of 834.08 for Mathematics (Hons). Zoology (Hons) saw a high of 678.44 at Hindu College, while Physics (Hons) recorded its highest score at 578.76, again at St. Stephen's.

Unlike humanities and commerce programmes, which are evaluated out of 1,000 based on the top four subjects, most science courses are scored out of 750 using the top three subjects. Mathematics and Computer Science remain exceptions, assessed out of 1,000 marks.

The seat allocation process for undergraduate admissions is being conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG), which considers CUET-UG scores, reservation policies, and candidate preferences.

In the first round, the university made 93,166 allocations against 71,624 seats, indicating scope for extensive internal movement and reallocations -- a pattern seen in previous admission cycles.

The allocations span 79 undergraduate programmes across 69 colleges and include multiple reservation categories such as UR, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, Sikh Minority, PwBD, Kashmiri Migrants, Single Girl Child, and Orphan.

By 9.40 pm on July 20, the number of candidates who had accepted their allotted seats reached 72,659. Colleges had approved 14,939 of those applications, the university said in an official update. Notably, within the first two hours of the allocation list going live, 27,533 candidates had already accepted their offers.

The last date for seat acceptance in this round is 4.59 pm on July 21, followed by college-level approval by July 22 and fee payment by July 23.

The university also released detailed category-wise data.

A total of 1,325 allocations were made under the Single Girl Child category, while 259 orphan candidates -- 127 female and 132 male -- secured seats in the first round.

Performance-based courses such as Hindustani and Karnataka Music, Percussion, Physical Education, and Fine Art will be allotted in the third round, with candidates advised to check college websites for trial schedules.

The second round of seat allocation will be released at 5 pm on July 28, and the new academic session for first-year students will commence from August 1.

