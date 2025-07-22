UGC NET Result 2025 Declared: Scorecard Link, Qualified Candidates and Admission Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the UGC NET June 2025 examination. Candidates can now access their UGC NET June 2025 scorecards by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the UGC NET June 2025 examination. As per the official data, a total of 1,28,179 candidates have qualified for PhD admissions through this cycle of the national-level eligibility test. Candidates can now access their UGC NET June 2025 scorecards by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in — and logging in using their application number and date of birth.

This year, the exam witnessed an impressive participation, with 10,19,751 candidates registered and 7,52,007 appearing for the test held from June 25 to 29 in computer-based mode across 285 cities nationwide. Of the total test-takers, 4,46,849 were women, 3,05,122 were men, and 36 candidates identified as third gender.

According to NTA’s result statistics, 5,269 candidates have cleared both the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor eligibility, while another 54,885 candidates have qualified for Assistant Professor and PhD admission.

Along with the result, the NTA has also published the final answer key on the official portal. The agency has reminded candidates that the verification of eligibility criteria, self-declared data, and documents will be carried out as per the norms outlined in the UGC NET June 2025 information bulletin. It has clarified that it bears no responsibility for the accuracy of the documents uploaded by candidates during registration.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and retain a copy for future use in admission or recruitment processes.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.