FMGE December 2024

FMGE December 2024 Pass Certificate Distribution Schedule Out - Check Dates and Guidelines

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Jun 2025
10:36 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced an opportunity for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who qualified for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 session to collect their pass certificates.
According to an official notice, candidates who missed their earlier allotted slots for certificate collection can now do so between June 11 and July 16, 2025.

According to an official notice, candidates who missed their earlier allotted slots for certificate collection can now do so between June 11 and July 16, 2025.

Previously, NBEMS had organised certificate distribution sessions from February 24 to May 23, 2025, following due verification procedures. This new opportunity is being provided to accommodate those who were unable to collect their certificates during the scheduled period.

CSIR NET 2025 June Registration Begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Detailed Schedule
The FMGE pass certificates will be distributed in person at the NBEMS office in the PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi, and not via post or any digital means. The board has clearly stated that candidates must report at 2 PM on their respective scheduled dates and must bring the necessary original documents as mentioned in the FMGE information bulletin for verification.

Pass Certificate Distribution Schedule

  • Roll Nos 2411200001 to 2411207622 - June 11, 2025
  • Roll Nos 2411207628 to 2411215299 - June 18, 2025
  • Roll Nos 2411215307 to 2411222940 - June 25, 2025
  • Roll Nos 2411222946 to 2411230743 - July 2, 2025
  • Roll Nos 2411230746 to 2411238465 - July 9, 2025
  • Roll Nos 2411238468 to 2411246184 - July 16, 2025
NBE Proposes New NEET PG 2025 Exam Date, Seeks SC Approval - Check All Updates
Candidates must personally collect their certificates, and no authorisation or proxy collection will be entertained. The NBEMS has urged all eligible FMGs to strictly adhere to the assigned schedule and ensure they carry the required original documents for smooth verification and issuance.

The FMGE December 2024 session was conducted for foreign medical graduates seeking provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission to practice medicine in India.

Last updated on 04 Jun 2025
10:36 AM
FMGE December 2024 Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
