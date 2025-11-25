NIOS Publishes Fake Websites, Apps & Social Media Channels List - Issues Important Advisory

Summary The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued an official advisory alerting students, parents and the general public about a growing number of fake websites, mobile applications and social media channels impersonating the board. The complete list of such fraudulent platforms has been published on the official website, nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued an official advisory alerting students, parents and the general public about a growing number of fake websites, mobile applications and social media channels impersonating the board. The complete list of such fraudulent platforms has been published on the official website, nios.ac.in, for public reference.

According to the notification, several fake portals and apps have been found copying the layout, home pages and content of the official NIOS website to mislead learners. “It has come to the notice of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) that the some fake website and Apps has providing misleading information about NIOS. The home pages and other content copy from original website for fraudulent intention,” the institute stated.

NIOS has reiterated that nios.ac.in is the only authentic source for official information, including admissions, examinations, results and notifications. Engaging with fraudulent platforms may expose users to data theft, misuse of personal information and financial fraud. The institute confirmed that it has no association with any of these fake websites or channels.

The published list includes 34 fake YouTube channels, 7 Telegram channels, 14 WhatsApp numbers, 7 Instagram accounts, 71 websites and 8 Google Play Store applications that claim to represent or offer services on behalf of NIOS. The board has urged users to remain cautious and avoid making payments or sharing personal details on unauthorised platforms.

Students and parents who encounter any suspicious website or social media account displaying NIOS content are encouraged to report it immediately to sap@nios.ac.in. NIOS has emphasised the importance of relying solely on verified communication channels to prevent fraud and safeguard personal information.

Check the full list of fake channels here.