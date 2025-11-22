NIOS

NIOS March-April 2026 Exam: Class 10, 12 Registration Opens; Deadlines & Fees Announced

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Nov 2025
12:44 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially opened the registration window for the NIOS March-April 2026 board examinations.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, sdmis.nios.ac.in, until December 20, 2025.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially opened the registration window for the NIOS March-April 2026 board examinations. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal, sdmis.nios.ac.in, until December 20, 2025, without any late fee. This registration phase applies to students enrolled under Stream-I, Block-I for the 2026 examination cycle, as well as those appearing for subjects from earlier public exams conducted before September–October 2025. The board will release the Class 10 and 12 exam timetable for 2026 in due course.

BSEB Bihar Boards 2026: Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Cards Out Now; Correction Opens
BSEB Bihar Boards 2026: Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Cards Out Now; Correction Opens
MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates Announced for UG and PG Admissions; Check Full Schedule
MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates Announced for UG and PG Admissions; Check Full Schedule

NIOS has also announced a structured late-fee schedule for candidates who miss the regular deadline. Registration with a late fee of ₹150 will be accepted from December 21 to December 31, 2025. Additionally, applicants will have the option to register with a consolidated late fee of ₹1,600 between January 1 and January 10, 2026. Students must ensure that the examination fees and supporting documents are submitted online at the time of application.

According to the official notice, candidates seeking a passing certificate must maintain a mandatory two-year gap between the block or session of admission and the year they passed their secondary exam. Those who do not meet this requirement may still register, but will be allowed to appear in a maximum of four subjects, including subjects for which they have already qualified in the upcoming March-April 2026 session.

NIOS has advised students to select their subjects carefully and complete the payment and documentation process within the stipulated timelines to ensure successful registration for the board exams.

