FMGE December 2025 Exam and Registration Schedule Out: Apply from Nov 14 at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially published the exam date for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. The registration process will commence at 3 PM on November 14 through the NBEMS official website - natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the FMGE December 2025 exam will be held on January 17, 2026, in computer-based mode across various exam centres in India. The exam is conducted for Indian students with foreign medical degrees who wish to practice medicine in India. Qualifying for the FMGE is mandatory for obtaining registration with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Councils.

NBEMS will release the detailed information bulletin and application form on November 14, which will include all details regarding eligibility, fee structure, and exam guidelines. Candidates can submit their applications till December 4 (11.55 PM).

FMGE December 2025 Schedule

Information Bulletin Release - November 14, 2025

Application Form Submission - November 14 (3 PM) to December 4 (11.55 PM)

FMGE Exam Date - January 17, 2026

FMGE Result Date - February 17, 2026

NBEMS conducts the FMGE twice a year, in June and December, to assess the eligibility of foreign medical graduates for practicing in India. The exam consists of 300 multiple-choice questions, and candidates must secure at least 150 marks (50%) to qualify.

For updates on eligibility, registration, and detailed instructions, candidates are advised to visit the official NBEMS website.