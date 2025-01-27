NEET UG 2025 Exam Pattern Revised: Fewer Questions, Less Time

NEET UG 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) will revert to its pre-COVID format starting from 2025. This decision introduces two significant changes: a reduction in the number of questions and the removal of additional time previously allotted for optional questions.

The optional question provision, introduced temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, will no longer be applicable in NEET UG 2025.

As per the NEET UG 2025 revised pattern, the exam will consist of

  • Physics: 45 questions
  • Chemistry: 45 questions
  • Biology (Botany + Zoology): 90 questions

Comparison with NEET UG 2024 Pattern

  • Physics:
  • Section A: 35 questions
  • Section B: 15 questions (10 to be attempted)
  • Chemistry:
  • Section A: 35 questions
  • Section B: 15 questions (10 to be attempted)
  • Biology:
  • Section A: 70 questions
  • Section B: 30 questions (20 to be attempted)

In NEET UG 2024, candidates were given 20 additional minutes to complete Section B, which will no longer be available in NEET UG 2025. Candidates will now have to complete the exam within the standard duration of 180 minutes.

The exam date, detailed information bulletin, and application schedule will be published later on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

However, the NTA has confirmed that NEET UG 2025 will be conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper format using OMR sheets. The examination will be held in a single shift on a single day.

NEET UG is the national level entrance examination for admissions to undergraduate medical programmes across government and private medical institutions in India. The exam also serves as the admission gateway for courses in dental, veterinary, Ayurveda, nursing, and life sciences at the undergraduate level.

