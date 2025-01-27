Kerala NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Final Merit List to be Released: Key Details

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is set to release the final merit list for Kerala NEET PG 2024 round 3 counselling today. Additionally, the registration and choice-locking window for eligible candidates, following the revised NEET PG cut-off percentile, will be available from January 30.
Earlier, the provisional state merit list included 5,797 candidates, among whom 12 were marked as 'not qualified,' while the merit ranks of 72 candidates were withheld due to various discrepancies.
The state counselling authority later revised the round 3 schedule, allowing candidates to rectify application defects by uploading the required documents on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
Revised Schedule for Kerala NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024
- Final merit list publication: January 27, 2025
- Registration, option rearrangement, and deletion: January 30 to February 3, 2025
- Deadline for obtaining TC from previously allotted colleges (rounds 1 and 2) with forfeiture of registration fee: February 2, 2025 (up to 5 PM)
- Seat allotment result announcement: February 5, 2025
- Admission process at allotted institutions: February 6 to 9, 2025
Essential Documents for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2024
- Class 10 certificate
- MBBS degree certificate
- NEET PG result
- Scanned copy of full signature used in NEET PG registration
- Printed and signed online application form
- Updated medical registration certificate
- Permanent resident certificate
- Service certificate (if applicable)
- Authorisation letter (if applicable)
- MBBS mark sheet
- Internship completion certificate
- Scanned passport-size photograph submitted in the NEET PG application
- Category certificate (if applicable)
The Kerala NEET PG 2024 counselling process aims to allocate seats across government medical colleges and private self-financing institutions within the state.