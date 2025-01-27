JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Tomorrow: Admit Card, Venue Change Details

Posted on 27 Jan 2025
14:15 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to resume the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 from tomorrow, January 28.
Candidates scheduled to appear in the examination over the next three days can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The first phase of the JEE Main 2025 exam was conducted on January 22, 23, and 24. The upcoming tests are scheduled for January 28 and 29 (Paper 1) and January 30 (Paper 2 for BArch and BPlanning candidates).

Important Guidelines for Candidates

  1. Arrive at the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Late arrivals will not be permitted after the gate closure.
  2. Pre-exam formalities, including mandatory frisking, must be completed upon arrival at the venue.
  3. Candidates should carry the following documents:
  4. A printed copy of the JEE Main admit card (all pages, A4 size, preferably in color).
  5. A passport-sized photograph (identical to the one uploaded with the application).
  6. A valid, original photo ID and any other required documents (e.g., PwD or scribe documents).
  7. Prohibited items are strictly not allowed inside the examination hall.
  8. Candidates must arrange for the safekeeping of their personal belongings, as storage facilities may not be available at all centres.
Revised Exam Venue in Ayodhya

The NTA has announced a change in the examination centre for candidates scheduled to appear in Ayodhya on January 28, 29, and 30. Candidates who were initially allotted the Institute for Advanced Computer Technology, located at 21/03/44/03, Behind Choti Devkali Mandir, Tulsi Nagar, Ayodhya, Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh (PIN: 224723), will now have to report to the revised venue at SRS Digital Institute, MIG-35, Kaushalpuri Colony, Phase-2, Ayodhya.

