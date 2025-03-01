NEET UG 2025 Registration Deadline, Exam Date and Updates

Summary Aspiring medical students planning to appear for NEET UG 2025 must complete their registration process before the deadline set by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Here’s everything you need to know about the registration timeline, exam schedule, and eligibility criteria.

Aspiring medical students planning to appear for NEET UG 2025 must complete their registration process before the deadline set by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Here’s everything you need to know about the registration timeline, exam schedule, and eligibility criteria. For more details, visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 Registration Deadline

The registration process for NEET UG 2025 began on February 7, 2025, and will close on March 7, 2025, at 11.50PM. The NTA has urged candidates to complete their applications well in advance to avoid last minute issues.

“The registration process for NEET UG 2025 commenced on February 7, 2025, and will close on March 7, 2025, at 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their application to avoid last minute rush,” stated an advisory from the NTA.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Date and Format

The NEET UG 2025 exam is set to take place on May 4, 2025. The test will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and will last for three hours from 2PM to 5PM. A total of 1,08,940 MBBS seats will be filled through this entrance exam.

Key Updates for NEET UG 2025 Applicants

APAAR ID Not Mandatory: The NTA has clarified that providing an APAAR ID is not a requirement for registration.

NIOS Students Eligible: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has confirmed that students who have completed Class 12 through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) are eligible to apply.

Once the registration window closes, the NTA will allow candidates to make corrections to their applications between March 9 and March 11, 2025, through the official portal.

The admit cards for NEET UG 2025 are tentatively scheduled for release on May 1, 2025.