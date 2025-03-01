New Registration Deadline for MH CET LLB 2025, Exam Pattern Changes

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for the MH CET 3-year and 5-year LLB exams until March 17, 2025. Candidates can now complete their applications on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, before the revised deadline.
Steps to Register for MH CET LLB 2025
- Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Click on ‘New Registration’.
- Enter basic details and create a password.
- Verify mobile number and enter the OTP received via SMS.
- Log in using the registered email ID and password.
- Complete the application form with personal details.
- Upload required documents and submit a passport-sized photo and signature.
- Select exam centers as per preferred locations.
- Pay the application fee and complete payment via online methods.
- Verify all details before submitting and downloading the application form.
MH CET LLB 2025 Revised Exam Dates
- MH CET 5-year LLB exam: April 28, 2025
- MH CET 3-year LLB exam: May 3 and 4, 2025
The previous registration deadline for the 3-year LLB was February 28, 2025.
Changes in Exam Pattern
The number of questions has been reduced from 150 to 120.
Subjects covered:
- English
- Legal reasoning
- Logical reasoning
- General knowledge & current affairs
- Mathematics (only for 5-year LLB)
Eligibility Criteria for MH CET LLB 2025
- For 3-Year LLB:
Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree in any discipline.
2. Minimum Marks Required:
- General category: 45%
- VJNT, SBC, OBC categories: 42%
- SC, ST categories: 40%
- For 5-Year LLB:
Educational Qualification: Passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognized institution.
2. Minimum Marks Required:
- General category: 45%
- VJNT, SBC, OBC categories: 42%
- SC, ST categories: 40%
The MH CET Law 2025 is the gateway for admissions to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes across participating colleges and universities in Maharashtra.