MH CET 5-year LLB

New Registration Deadline for MH CET LLB 2025, Exam Pattern Changes

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Mar 2025
16:27 PM

Summary
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for the MH CET 3-year and 5-year LLB exams until March 17, 2025.
Candidates can now complete their applications on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, before the revised deadline.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the registration deadline for the MH CET 3-year and 5-year LLB exams until March 17, 2025. Candidates can now complete their applications on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, before the revised deadline.

Steps to Register for MH CET LLB 2025

  1. Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
  2. Click on ‘New Registration’.
  3. Enter basic details and create a password.
  4. Verify mobile number and enter the OTP received via SMS.
  5. Log in using the registered email ID and password.
  6. Complete the application form with personal details.
  7. Upload required documents and submit a passport-sized photo and signature.
  8. Select exam centers as per preferred locations.
  9. Pay the application fee and complete payment via online methods.
  10. Verify all details before submitting and downloading the application form.
NTA to Release CUET UG 2025 Dates Soon; Key Changes Introduced
NTA to Release CUET UG 2025 Dates Soon; Key Changes Introduced

MH CET LLB 2025 Revised Exam Dates

  • MH CET 5-year LLB exam: April 28, 2025
  • MH CET 3-year LLB exam: May 3 and 4, 2025

The previous registration deadline for the 3-year LLB was February 28, 2025.

Changes in Exam Pattern

The number of questions has been reduced from 150 to 120.

Subjects covered:

  • English
  • Legal reasoning
  • Logical reasoning
  • General knowledge & current affairs
  • Mathematics (only for 5-year LLB)
TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Opens: Dates, Fees and Application Process
TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Opens: Dates, Fees and Application Process

Eligibility Criteria for MH CET LLB 2025

  1. For 3-Year LLB:

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree in any discipline.

2. Minimum Marks Required:

  • General category: 45%
  • VJNT, SBC, OBC categories: 42%
  • SC, ST categories: 40%
  1. For 5-Year LLB:

Educational Qualification: Passed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognized institution.

2. Minimum Marks Required:

  • General category: 45%
  • VJNT, SBC, OBC categories: 42%
  • SC, ST categories: 40%

The MH CET Law 2025 is the gateway for admissions to 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes across participating colleges and universities in Maharashtra.

Last updated on 01 Mar 2025
16:28 PM
MH CET 5-year LLB MH CET 3 Year LLB MH CET
