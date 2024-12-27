Fill Choices for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024: Easy Steps to Submit Preferences

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 choice filling process from December 27, 2024. Eligible candidates can access the choice filling facility on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 choice filling process from December 27, 2024. Eligible candidates can access the choice filling facility on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the choice-filling window will remain open until January 1, 2025. Candidates can lock their choices on January 1 between 4PM and 11.55PM.

Step-by-Step Guide for NEET PG 2024 Round 3 Choice-Filling

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in. Click on the ‘NEET PG Counselling 2024’ link on the homepage. A new page will appear; click on the login link. Enter the candidate’s credentials and submit. Fill in the candidate’s choices and submit them. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Dates for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024

Registration Deadline: The Round 3 registration process began on December 26, 2024, and will close on January 1, 2025.

Seat Allotment: The seat allotment process will take place between January 2 and January 3, 2025, with results announced on January 4, 2025.

Reporting to Institutes: Candidates who secure a seat must report to their allotted institutes from January 6 to January 13, 2025.

Verification and Data Sharing: Institutes will verify the data of joined candidates and share it with MCC between January 14 and January 15, 2025.

The NEET PG 2024 counselling process includes four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Stray Vacancy Round.