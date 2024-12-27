Download ICAI CA January 2025 Admit Card for Foundation and Intermediate Exams: Easy Steps

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the admit cards for the January 2025 Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation and Intermediate examinations. Candidates registered for the upcoming exams can download their hall tickets from the ICAI’s official website eservices.icai.org.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the admit cards for the January 2025 Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation and Intermediate examinations. Candidates registered for the upcoming exams can download their hall tickets from the ICAI’s official website eservices.icai.org.

How to Download the ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org. Click on the ‘ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025 for Foundation, Inter Courses’ link on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s login credentials on the new page. Submit the details to view the admit card. Verify the information and download the admit card. Print a hard copy for future reference.

ICAI CA January Exam Schedule 2025

Foundation Course:The exams are scheduled for January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025.

Paper I & II: 2PM to 5PM

Paper III & IV: 2PM to 4PMNotably, advance reading time will not be provided for Papers III and IV, while other papers will allow 15 minutes for advance reading from 1.45PM to 2PM.

Intermediate Course:

Group I: January 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Group II: January 17, 19, and 21, 2025All Intermediate course exams will take place from 2PM to 5PM.

The exam schedule will remain unchanged even if any examination day is declared a public holiday by the Central Government, State Government, or local authorities.