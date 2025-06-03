KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Spot Rank Declared on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in - Download Link

Posted on 03 Jun 2025
11:55 AM

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the KCET Spot Rank 2025.
Students who appeared for the UGCET 2025 and whose ranks were withheld can now check their spot ranks through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially announced the KCET Spot Rank 2025 for candidates who earlier failed to submit the correct details of their Karnataka 2nd PUC marks. Students who appeared for the UGCET 2025 and whose ranks were withheld can now check their spot ranks through the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

This year, over 3.11 lakh candidates appeared for physics, 3.11 lakh for chemistry, and 3.04 lakh for mathematics in the KCET 2025. The main KCET results for more than 3 lakh candidates were released on May 24, 2025, for admissions to engineering and other professional courses.

However, the KEA reported that results for around 10,000 students were delayed after they submitted incorrect or incomplete information regarding their marks and registration numbers. An online correction window was subsequently provided, allowing these candidates to rectify their details and upload their Class 12 mark sheets for verification.

As announced earlier, the KCET spot ranks for these candidates were published at 2 pm on June 2, 2025. The KEA confirmed via social media: "Results of those who have scored 2nd PU and whose RANK has not been declared yet have been declared. #Spotrank has been declared and can be found on the #KEA website."

How to check the KCET Spot Rank 2025

  • Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
  • Click on “UGCET-2025 Spot Rank Link (Additional)” under the ‘Latest Publications’ section.
  • Enter your KCET application number and date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY).
  • Submit the details to view your spot rank.
  • Download and save the rank for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their ranks promptly and stay updated with KEA’s official portal for the next steps in the counselling and admission process.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2025
11:56 AM
