NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 - Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling Begins at mcc.nic.in

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2025
11:25 AM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially begun the second round of counselling for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2024-25.
Eligible candidates aspiring for admission to super specialty medical programmes can now register online at the official portal — mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially begun the second round of counselling for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2024-25. Eligible candidates aspiring for admission to super specialty medical programmes can now register online at the official portal — mcc.nic.in. The last date to complete the registration process is June 8, 2025.

When Will NEET PG 2025 be Held? NBEMS Prepares for Single-Shift Exam Amid SC Directive
When Will NEET PG 2025 be Held? NBEMS Prepares for Single-Shift Exam Amid SC Directive

To successfully register for NEET SS counselling 2025 round 2, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹5,000 and a refundable security deposit of ₹2 lakhs. The registration process also includes filling in personal and academic details, uploading necessary documents, and selecting preferred institutes and courses.

The choice-filling and locking process commenced on June 3, 2025, and will remain open until 11.55 PM on June 8, 2025. Applicants can lock their choices between 4 PM to 11.55 PM on the same day.

MHT CET 2025 Result Dates Announced for PCM, PCB, Law, Design &amp; UG Management Courses!
MHT CET 2025 Result Dates Announced for PCM, PCB, Law, Design &amp; UG Management Courses!

Following the registration and choice submission, the seat allotment process will take place from June 9 to June 10, 2025. The NEET SS 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on June 11, 2025. Selected candidates must report to their allotted institutes for document verification and admission formalities between June 12 and June 19, 2025.

Eligible candidates are advised to carefully complete their registrations and choice filling within the stipulated deadlines to avoid missing out.

Last updated on 03 Jun 2025
11:26 AM
NEET SS 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET SS Registration National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty
