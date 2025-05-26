CLAT 2025 First Allotment List Released - Check Institute Wise Counselling Result

Summary The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially published the much-awaited Common Law Admission Test - Undergraduate (CLAT-UG) 2025 first provisional allotment list today, May 26, 2025. Candidates can access the CLAT 2025 seat allotment list by visiting the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially published the much-awaited Common Law Admission Test - Undergraduate (CLAT-UG) 2025 first provisional allotment list today, May 26, 2025. Candidates can access the CLAT 2025 seat allotment list by visiting the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Notably, individual NLUs have also released their separate first allotment lists on the CLAT official website as well as their respective websites.

The CLAT 2025 examination was conducted on December 1, 2024, for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes across participating NLUs.

CLAT 2025 Seat Acceptance Options

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants allotted a seat in the CLAT 2025 first round must carefully choose between three options — Freeze, Float, or Exit — before the counselling deadline scheduled for May 30. To confirm their seat or opt to wait for a better option in the next round, candidates need to pay a non-refundable confirmation fee of ₹20,000.

As per the official schedule, the counselling will be conducted in three rounds, with the second allotment list being released on June 4, 2025. Following this, candidates allotted seats must pay the confirmation fee and complete the admission process at their respective NLUs between June 4 and June 9, 2025.

Find the direct institute-wise allotment list here.