NCERT

NCERT RIE Admissions 2026: Council Announces CEE Exam Date, Registration Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 May 2026
11:25 AM

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Summary
NCERT has announced the admission schedule for various teacher education programmes offered through its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).
The admission notification has been issued by the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar, inviting eligible candidates to apply online for undergraduate and postgraduate teacher training courses conducted at different RIE campuses across the country.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the admission schedule for various teacher education programmes offered through its Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) for the 2026 academic session. The admission notification has been issued by the Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar, inviting eligible candidates to apply online for undergraduate and postgraduate teacher training courses conducted at different RIE campuses across the country.

According to the official notification, the online registration and application submission process will commence on May 15, 2026, and continue till June 5, 2026. Interested candidates will be able to complete the application process through the official Common Entrance Examination portal, NCERT CEE Portal.

The admission process covers several teacher education programmes offered under NCERT’s RIE system. These include the integrated MScEd six-year programme, two-year BEd, three-year integrated BEd-MEd, two-year MA in Education Technology, and two-year MEd courses.

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NCERT has scheduled the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 for June 28, 2026. The entrance examination will be conducted at centres across India for admissions to the various programmes offered through the regional institutes.

As per the detailed schedule released by NCERT, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from June 20 to June 28, 2026. Applicants appearing for the Integrated MScEd entrance examination must upload the marks of their qualifying examination by June 20, 2026. Meanwhile, candidates applying for MScEd, BEd, BEd-MEd, MA in Education Technology, and MEd programmes will have to upload their qualifying examination marks by June 30, 2026.

The council has also informed candidates that the schedule regarding the release of answer keys and the objection submission window will be announced later through the official portal. Aspirants have been advised to regularly visit the website for updates related to the entrance examination, answer key release, counselling, and admission procedures.

NCERT’s Regional Institutes of Education play a significant role in teacher training and educational research in the country. The programmes offered by these institutes are designed to prepare qualified teachers and education professionals in line with the evolving requirements of the Indian education system.

Last updated on 12 May 2026
11:25 AM
NCERT National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Admission schedule common entrance examination (CEE)
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