NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration to Reopen - New Dates and Details Announced by NBEMS

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
10:59 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will officially reopen the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2025.
Candidates who are set to complete their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2025, can submit their online application forms through the official website.

Candidates who are set to complete their internship between April 1 and June 30, 2025, can submit their online application forms from April 3 to April 6, 2025. The application edit window will open on April 9, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary modifications. The admit cards for the exam will be released on April 15, 2025.

TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 Answer Key Release Date Revised - Schedule and Marking Scheme
TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 Answer Key Release Date Revised - Schedule and Marking Scheme

To help candidates familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, NBEMS will provide a demo test on its official website. Candidates can access this practice test from April 9, 2025, onward.

NEET MDS serves as the gateway to admission in Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses across India. To be eligible, candidates must hold a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from a recognised university or institute in India and should be registered with the State Dental Council. Additionally, applicants must have obtained either provisional or permanent registration and completed a one-year compulsory rotatory internship in an approved or recognized dental college. Candidates currently undergoing their 12-month internship/practical training and expected to complete it by June 30, 2025, are also eligible to appear for the exam.

GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates
GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

NBEMS will conduct the NEET MDS 2025 exam on April 19, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test format across multiple centers in India. This entrance exam is a single-window examination for admissions to MDS programmes across the country. The results for the exam are scheduled to be announced by May 19, 2025.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website regularly for further notifications and important updates regarding the examination.

Last updated on 02 Apr 2025
11:03 AM
NEET MDS 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET MDS Registration
