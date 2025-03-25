NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in Today - Check Exam Schedule and All Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 25 Mar 2025
13:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the NEET SS 2024 admit cards today, March 25, 2025.
Candidates who have successfully registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) can download their admit cards from the official website, once released.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the NEET SS 2024 admit cards today, March 25, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, once released.

In a significant update, NBEMS has announced the implementation of mandatory time-bound sections for the NEET-SS 2024 exam. This measure, introduced to strengthen exam security, aligns with similar changes across other NBEMS-conducted exams like NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, FMGE, and more.

The NEET SS 2024 exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts on March 29 and March 30, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET SS 2024 - NBEMS Introduces New Exam Format, Demo Test Available
NEET SS 2024 - NBEMS Introduces New Exam Format, Demo Test Available
UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode &amp; All Details
UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode &amp; All Details

How to Download NEET SS 2024 Admit Card

  • Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the ‘Exam’ tab and select ‘NEET-SS’ from the available options.
  • Go to the ‘Links’ section and click on ‘Applicant Login’.
  • Enter your User ID and Password created during registration.
  • Click on the NEET SS 2024 admit card link.
  • Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.
  • Download and print a copy for future use.

Candidates are advised to check the admit card for any discrepancies. In case of errors, they must contact the authorities immediately for necessary corrections. They must also bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as an aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport.

Last updated on 25 Mar 2025
13:53 PM
NEET SS 2024 NEET SS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty Admit Card
Similar stories
Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit applicati. . .

JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Down. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be OUT Soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers- Details Inside

UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode & All De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JKPSC

JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2024 Results Released at jkpsc.nic.in- Get Direct Link to Down. . .

Representative Image
JKCET 2025

JKCET 2025 Application deadline extended till March 29 - Know how to submit applicati. . .

State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 to be OUT Soon at sbi.co.in/web/careers- Details Inside

Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

MSL 2025 Concludes with Electrifying Football Action: Mastermind Monks Reign Supreme!

UGC

UGC Introduces AEDP 2025 to Boost Students’ Employability - Duration, Mode & All De. . .

AP LAWCET 2025

AP LAWCET 2025 Registration Begins - Direct Link and Application Guidelines

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality