NEET SS 2024 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in Today - Check Exam Schedule and All Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the NEET SS 2024 admit cards today, March 25, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) can download their admit cards from the official website, natboard.edu.in, once released.

In a significant update, NBEMS has announced the implementation of mandatory time-bound sections for the NEET-SS 2024 exam. This measure, introduced to strengthen exam security, aligns with similar changes across other NBEMS-conducted exams like NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, FMGE, and more.

The NEET SS 2024 exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts on March 29 and March 30, 2025.

How to Download NEET SS 2024 Admit Card

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ‘Exam’ tab and select ‘NEET-SS’ from the available options.

Go to the ‘Links’ section and click on ‘Applicant Login’.

Enter your User ID and Password created during registration.

Click on the NEET SS 2024 admit card link.

Verify all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Download and print a copy for future use.

Candidates are advised to check the admit card for any discrepancies. In case of errors, they must contact the authorities immediately for necessary corrections. They must also bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as an aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport.