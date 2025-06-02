NEET PG 2025 City Slip to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in - All Updates

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the much-awaited exam city allotment slips for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, June 2, 2025. Registered students will be able to access their exam city details through the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip will contain the name of the city where each candidate is scheduled to appear for the examination. However, it is important to note that this is not the admit card but an advance notice about the allotted exam city to help candidates plan their travel and other arrangements well in time.

To download the city allotment slip, candidates will need to log in using their registered email ID. In keeping with last year’s process, NBEMS had communicated exam city details to candidates via their registered email addresses, and a similar procedure is expected this year as well. This ensures that candidates receive timely updates about their allotted test centres directly in their inboxes.

The NEET PG 2025 is one of the most important entrance exams for postgraduate medical admissions in India, and with the exam day drawing near, this city intimation slip will help aspirants make necessary logistical preparations. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on both the official NBEMS website and their registered email accounts to avoid missing out on this important announcement.