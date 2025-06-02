JEE Advanced 2025

How to Crack IIT Exam? JEE Advanced 2025 AIR 1 Rajit and AIR 2 Saksham Share Strategies!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 02 Jun 2025
14:19 PM

The Telegraph online Edugraph

Summary
Toppers of this year's JEE-Advanced said analysing mock papers, focussing on NCERT textbooks, and taking timely breaks helped them crack the national engineering test.
The top two rank holders shared their insights and strategies to crack what is among the toughest examinations in the country.

Toppers of this year's JEE-Advanced said analysing mock papers, focussing on NCERT textbooks, and taking timely breaks helped them crack the national engineering test.

Results of IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced 2025 were announced on Monday morning.

Results of IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced 2025 were announced on Monday morning.

In an interview with PTI, the top two rank holders shared their insights and strategies to crack what is among the toughest examinations in the country.

Rajit Gupta, the all-India topper, said he began his preparation from Class 10.

"There wasn't anything special in my preparation. My key goal was to complete the assigned tasks and solve modules on time, " said Gupta, who scored the highest 322 out of 360 on the test.

He said he also solved selective questions from HC Verma and Irodov but mainly focused on the NCERT textbook, he said.

"I didn't adhere to a specific number of hours. It entirely depended on completing an entire topic. I generally devote most of the time to studying," he added.

Gupta said he would take breaks when he got stuck on solving a question. "I would speak to my younger sister which would change my mood and would then go back to studying." His father Deepak Gupta, an engineer working in BSNL, Kota, said he had "piles of books" that went way above his head and "attempted a heap of mock papers.

Sakshyam Jindal from Hisar in Haryana, who stood second in the Common Rank List (CRL) said he was based in Kota for the last two years for preparation. Both Jindal and Gupta attended the Allen Career Institute for their preparations.

Jindal said since he felt confident about Maths, he focussed more on Physics and Chemistry.

"Regular analysis of your mock test will improve your concept. It will help you overcome panic during the examination," he said.

When asked about his future goals, Jindal said, "Primarily, my goal is to join IIT Bombay." "At present, I don't have any plans regarding going abroad for better opportunities," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 02 Jun 2025
14:20 PM
JEE Advanced 2025 Joint Entrance Examination Advanced toppers Toppers list
