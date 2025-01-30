FMGE Scorecard 2024 Release Update - Check Steps and Pass Certificate Details

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 scorecard soon for all qualified candidates. Candidates who qualify for the exam will receive their FMGE pass certificates in person after identity and credential verification by NBEMS.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024 scorecard soon for all qualified candidates. Although the scorecard was initially scheduled for release on January 27, 2025, it has yet to be uploaded on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE December 2024 exam witnessed a large number of candidates, with over 44,000 aspirants appearing for the test. However, only 13,149 candidates managed to clear the exam, while 31,236 candidates did not qualify. Additionally, the results of seven candidates have been withheld due to the NBEMS Examination Ethics Committee review, Unfair Means Case, Court Matters, or pending security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

FMGE Pass Certificates & Eligibility

Candidates who qualify for the exam will receive their FMGE pass certificates in person after identity and credential verification by NBEMS. However, the board has clarified that the FMGE scorecard alone cannot be used for medical registration with any State Medical Council.

To pass the FMGE December 2024 exam, candidates must score at least 150 out of 300 marks. The pass certificate is expected to be issued within four weeks of the result declaration, but NBEMS has stated that unexpected delays may extend this period.

How to Download FMGE December 2024 Score Card

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their FMGE scorecard:

Visit the official NBEMS FMGE website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Click on the FMGE December 2024 scorecard download link available on the homepage.

Enter your FMGE user ID and password to access the scorecard.

The FMGE scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Check all details carefully and save the document for future reference.

Candidates awaiting their FMGE December 2024 scorecards are advised to stay updated by frequently visiting the official NBEMS website for further notifications.

The FMGE December 2024 exam conducted on January 12, 2025, is a mandatory screening test for foreign medical graduates aspiring to practice medicine in India.