How to Relieve Board Exam 2025 Stress? CBSE to Begin Free Psycho-Social Counselling

Summary To help students manage exam-related stress, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide free psycho-social counselling services for the academic session 2025. This initiative aims to support Class 10 and 12 students as they prepare for their board exams.

To help students manage exam-related stress, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will provide free psycho-social counselling services for the academic session 2025. This initiative aims to support Class 10 and 12 students as they prepare for their board exams. The counselling services will begin on February 1, 2025, and will continue until April 4, 2025, in two phases—during the exams and after the results are declared.

CBSE Counselling: Modes of Support

CBSE will offer counselling services through three modes:

ADVERTISEMENT

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System): A free-of-cost IVRS facility will be available 24×7 on the CBSE toll-free number 1800-11-8004. It will provide guidance on exam preparation, time management, stress management, and other frequently asked questions in Hindi and English.

Podcasts: Students can listen to bilingual podcasts focusing on stress management and mental well-being via the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in).

Tele-Counselling: A team of 66 trained counsellors, principals, psychologists, and special educators will offer free tele-counselling from Monday to Saturday, between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM. Out of these, 51 counsellors are from India, while 15 are from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE.

Meanwhile, CBSE is expected to release the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 soon. Once released, students can download them from cbse.gov.in. Private candidates must download the admit card themselves. However, regular students must collect their admit cards from their respective schools.

With the CBSE Board Exams 2025 scheduled to begin on February 15, students are encouraged to make use of these counselling services for a stress-free exam experience.