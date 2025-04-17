NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins Today - Update on Exam Mode, Schedule & Seat Matrix

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 17 Apr 2025
11:42 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the notification for the NEET PG 2025 exam.
As per the notification, the online application window opens today, April 17, 2025, at 3 PM, and will remain active till May 7, 2025.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the notification for the NEET PG 2025 exam. Aspiring postgraduate medical candidates can now access the official details and begin the application process on the NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in. As per the notification, the online application window opens today, April 17, 2025, at 3 PM, and will remain active till May 7, 2025, up to 11.55 PM.

NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today
NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today

The NEET PG 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025, in two separate shifts — morning (9 AM to 12.30 PM) and evening (3.30 PM to 7 PM). The information bulletin detailing eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, and other crucial details will also be available from April 17 onwards. The results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2025.

NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List
NMC Releases Provisional Medical Seat Matrix for UG, PG Courses - Check Detailed List

This year's decision to conduct the NEET PG in two shifts has drawn criticism from aspirants and medical associations, who raised concerns about the normalisation process used to equate scores across shifts. Last year, the adoption of the AIIMS normalisation method led to multiple controversies during state and MCC counselling rounds, prompting calls to return to the single-shift format for greater transparency and fairness. However, NBEMS has confirmed that the exam will follow a computer-based format across both sessions, dismissing requests for a shift in format.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG 2025 will be used to fill 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats across states and Union Territories. The number of postgraduate medical seats has seen a significant rise in recent years, from 31,185 in 2014 to 74,306 in 2024, according to the Health Ministry’s statement in the Lok Sabha. Candidates are advised to apply within the given timeline and keep track of updates on the official NBEMS website.

Last updated on 17 Apr 2025
11:42 AM
NEET PG 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate Registration NEET PG
Similar stories
JEE Main 2025

NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Apply by Today!

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates

Odisha Public Service Commission

OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 Issued at opsc.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM’s Astro Evening Returns: Discover the Wonders of the Night Sky from April 18-2. . .

The winning team (Vivekananda House) receiving their award from Vice Principal Dr Aniruddha Bhattacharya
G.D. Goenka Public School

Students shine across competitions, spring camps, and award ceremonies

JEE Main 2025

NTA Clarifies JEE Main 2025 Answer Key Discrepancy Concerns - Result Expected Today

AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Apply by Today!

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June 2025 Registration Begins - Link, Guidelines, and Key Dates

Praxis Business School

Praxis Business School Bids a Grand Farewell to PGDM Class of 2025 with Convocation G. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality