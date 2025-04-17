NEET PG 2025 Registration Begins Today - Update on Exam Mode, Schedule & Seat Matrix

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the notification for the NEET PG 2025 exam. As per the notification, the online application window opens today, April 17, 2025, at 3 PM, and will remain active till May 7, 2025.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially released the notification for the NEET PG 2025 exam. Aspiring postgraduate medical candidates can now access the official details and begin the application process on the NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in. As per the notification, the online application window opens today, April 17, 2025, at 3 PM, and will remain active till May 7, 2025, up to 11.55 PM.

The NEET PG 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025, in two separate shifts — morning (9 AM to 12.30 PM) and evening (3.30 PM to 7 PM). The information bulletin detailing eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, and other crucial details will also be available from April 17 onwards. The results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2025.

This year's decision to conduct the NEET PG in two shifts has drawn criticism from aspirants and medical associations, who raised concerns about the normalisation process used to equate scores across shifts. Last year, the adoption of the AIIMS normalisation method led to multiple controversies during state and MCC counselling rounds, prompting calls to return to the single-shift format for greater transparency and fairness. However, NBEMS has confirmed that the exam will follow a computer-based format across both sessions, dismissing requests for a shift in format.

NEET PG 2025 will be used to fill 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats across states and Union Territories. The number of postgraduate medical seats has seen a significant rise in recent years, from 31,185 in 2014 to 74,306 in 2024, according to the Health Ministry’s statement in the Lok Sabha. Candidates are advised to apply within the given timeline and keep track of updates on the official NBEMS website.