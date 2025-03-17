NEET MDS 2025 Application Correction Window Closes Today - Final Edit Phase to Begin Soon

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the first phase of the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 today, March 17. Candidates who have successfully registered can make modifications to their application form through the official website, natboard.edu.in, by logging in with their credentials.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the first phase of the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 today, March 17. Candidates who have successfully registered can make modifications to their application form through the official website, natboard.edu.in, by logging in with their credentials.

The NEET MDS 2025 application correction process is divided into two phases. The first phase, which allows general modifications to the form, concludes on March 17, while the second phase will be available from March 27 to March 31.

NEET MDS 2025: Editable Fields in Phase 1

ADVERTISEMENT

During this first phase, candidates can make necessary changes to their application forms, except for specific details that are non-editable, including:

Name: Once entered, it cannot be changed. Test City: Candidates cannot alter their chosen exam city. Nationality: The nationality field remains locked. Mobile Number and Email ID: The contact details provided during registration cannot be modified.

However, candidates can update their category and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status. In such cases, an additional examination fee may be required for processing the changes.

During the final edit phase, NBEMS will notify candidates regarding any discrepancies in their uploaded photograph, signature, or thumb impression.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam is scheduled for April 19, with multiple test centers across the country. Candidates will receive their admit cards on April 15, provided their application forms are successfully verified. The NEET MDS 2025 result will be announced by May 19, 2025.