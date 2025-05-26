NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Final Application Correction Window Closes Today - Know Editable Fields

Posted on 26 May 2025
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to officially close the final correction window for NEET PG 2025 application forms today, May 26. This final opportunity is for candidates who need to rectify errors in their uploaded signature, photograph, or thumb impression. No other modifications will be permitted during this phase.

The application correction process was divided into three parts. During the first phase, candidates were allowed to modify any details except their name, test city, nationality, mobile number, and email. In the second phase, examinees who had incorrect photographs, signatures, and thumb impression images were informed by the board and had to re-upload the modified images within the given deadline.

During the final edit phase, candidates received the last notifications regarding deficiencies in their uploaded images. If listed, they can make the necessary changes until today.

Steps to Edit the Application Form

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the ‘NEET-PG’ link under the Examinations tab.
  • Enter your application number, password, and security PIN.
  • Make the necessary corrections following the provided guidelines.
  • Submit the revised details and download the updated application form for records.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 will be conducted on June 15 with exam city slip and admit card release scheduled for June 2 and June 11, respectively.

