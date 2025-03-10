NEET MDS 2025

NEET MDS 2025 Registration Closes Today - Know Application Edit Updates and Key Dates

Posted on 10 Mar 2025
11:19 AM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to close the registration window for NEET MDS 2025 today, March 10, 2025.
Eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 can submit their applications on the official NBEMS website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to close the registration window for NEET MDS 2025 today, March 10, 2025. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 can submit their applications on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

How to Apply for NEET MDS 2025?

  1. Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
  2. Select the ‘NEET-MDS’ option from the examinations dropdown menu.
  3. Click on the NEET MDS 2025 application link.
  4. Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  5. Log in to your account and fill out the application form.
  6. Pay the application fee.
  7. Submit and download the confirmation page.
  8. Keep a printout for future reference.
Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an amount of ₹3,500, whereas, SC, ST, and PwD applicants will pay a reduced amount of ₹2,500 as their application fees.

Correction Windows

NBEMS has scheduled two edit windows for applicants:

  • First edit window (March 14-March 17, 2025): Available for all successfully registered applications.
  • Final edit window (March 27-March 31, 2025): Only for correcting deficient or incorrect images (photograph, signature, and thumb impression).

According to the official schedule, NEET MDS 2025 will be conducted on April 19, with admit cards being issued on April 15, and final result declaration scheduled for May 19, 2025.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2025
11:20 AM
NEET MDS 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Registration
