IIT Bombay Announces JAM 2026 Exam and Application Dates! Launches Official Website

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially launched the JAM 2026 website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in — for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM). The national-level entrance exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay on February 15, 2026, for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines across participating IITs and IISc.

The JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) will open for registration on September 5, and candidates will be able to submit their applications until October 12, 2025. As per the tentative timeline, admit cards will be released on January 5, 2026, and the result is expected on March 20, 2026. All dates are subject to change as per updates on the official website.

Application Guide

Applicants must have either completed or be in the final year of their undergraduate degree programme. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees may also apply, subject to the rules of the admitting institute.

The application fee for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates is ₹1,000 for one test paper and ₹1,350 for two papers. For all other candidates, the fee is ₹2,000 for one paper and ₹2,700 for two papers.

JAM 2026 will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, IISc Bengaluru, and six other IITs — Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. A total of 89 postgraduate programmes across 22 IITs, offering over 3,000 seats, will be available to JAM 2026 qualifiers. The programmes include MSc, Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degrees, Integrated PhD, and MSc-MTech.

Exam Cities and Zones

JAM 2026 will be conducted in eight zones, and candidates must choose three preferred cities during registration. The first choice determines the exam zone, and the second and third choices must fall within the same zone.

Interested candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, notifications, and detailed eligibility and syllabus information.