Union Public Service Commission Declares UPSC Geo-Scientist Main Result 2025- Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 on the official portal. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the UPSC Geo-Scientist Mains Exam 2025 took place from June 21 to June 22, 2025. Candidates who have qualified this written exam are now further eligible to appear for the Personality Interview Round.

The commission notified that a window of 15 days will be opened for candidates who qualified for interview to fill out their educational qualification status on the official portal. A Detailed Application Form (DAF) will be opened from July 29 to August 12, 2025 (up to 6 pm). Schedule for shortlisted candidates' interviews will be available on the commission’s website shortly.

The marksheets of the candidates’ will be released on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of around 30 days.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Main Exam Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, navigate through the ‘What's New’ section

3. Select on "Written Result: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025" link

4. Download the result PDF, check your Roll Number in the list

5. Save for further use

