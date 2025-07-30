TNEA 2025

DTE Tamil Nadu Issues TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result- Check Dates Inside

Posted on 30 Jul 2025
Summary
Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the tentative allotment result on the official website at tneaonline.org
The provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be released on August 7, 2025, before 10 AM

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, published the tentative allotment result for Round 2 of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA). Candidates who have registered in the counselling process can check the tentative allotment result on the official website at tneaonline.org.

As per TNEA, candidates will have to confirm the allotment on or before July 30, 2025 by 5 PM, failing which it will stand as cancelled. The official website reads, “Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable second round candidates, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 30-07-2025, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will stand as cancelled.”

The joining date for accept and join candidates in colleges, and reporting date for accept and upward candidates in the TNEA facilitation centre will be carried out from July 31, 2025 from 10 AM to August 4, 2025, up to 5 PM.

TNEA Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website at tneaonline.org.
  2. On the home page, click on the log in tab.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
  4. Check your round 2 allotment results.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same

The provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be released on August 7, 2025, before 10 AM.

TNEA 2025 seat allotment
