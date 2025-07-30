TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy OUT

Summary Candidates who have qualified in the TS EAMCET 2025 examination, can check the seat allotment results on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in As per the official schedule, candidates who have been provisionally allotted a seat in the second phase can proceed for payment of tuition fee and self reporting from July 30 to August 1, 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE ) published the round 2 seat allotment result for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) counselling 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the TS EAMCET 2025 examination, can check the seat allotment results on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been provisionally allotted a seat in the second phase can proceed for payment of tuition fee and self reporting from July 30 to August 1, 2025. Candidates will need to physically report at the allotted college from July 31 to August 2, 2025. Updating of candidates joining details by college will be done from August 3, 2025.

Earlier, the council had released the TS EAMCET 2025 first phase allotment results on July 18, 2025.

It must be noted that the online filing of information/fees processing by candidates who did not attend the First and Second Phases will be held on August 5, 2025.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Steps to check

1. Visit official website at tgeapcet.nic.in

2. On the home page, go to the candidate login section

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. Check the phase 2 seat allotment results

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Direct Link