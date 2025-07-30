TSCHE

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result For Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy OUT

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jul 2025
13:52 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have qualified in the TS EAMCET 2025 examination, can check the seat allotment results on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in
As per the official schedule, candidates who have been provisionally allotted a seat in the second phase can proceed for payment of tuition fee and self reporting from July 30 to August 1, 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE ) published the round 2 seat allotment result for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) counselling 2025. Candidates who have qualified in the TS EAMCET 2025 examination, can check the seat allotment results on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been provisionally allotted a seat in the second phase can proceed for payment of tuition fee and self reporting from July 30 to August 1, 2025. Candidates will need to physically report at the allotted college from July 31 to August 2, 2025. Updating of candidates joining details by college will be done from August 3, 2025.

Earlier, the council had released the TS EAMCET 2025 first phase allotment results on July 18, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

It must be noted that the online filing of information/fees processing by candidates who did not attend the First and Second Phases will be held on August 5, 2025.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Steps to check

1. Visit official website at tgeapcet.nic.in

2. On the home page, go to the candidate login section

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit

4. Check the phase 2 seat allotment results

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment: Direct Link

Last updated on 30 Jul 2025
13:53 PM
TSCHE TS EAMCET 2025 TS EAMCET Results out
Similar stories
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Union Public Service Commission Declares UPSC Geo-Scientist Main Result 2025- Direct . . .

TNEA 2025

DTE Tamil Nadu Issues TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result- Check Date. . .

NEET 2025

Lost Time in NEET Exam? Delhi HC Orders NTA to Address Tech Issues With New Grievance. . .

NEET counselling

Registration for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Commences- Direct Link. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Don Bosco School, Park Circus

MuseVention 2025: Don Bosco Park Circus & ISR Champions ‘Innovation Without Fear’

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Union Public Service Commission Declares UPSC Geo-Scientist Main Result 2025- Direct . . .

TNEA 2025

DTE Tamil Nadu Issues TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result- Check Date. . .

NEET 2025

Lost Time in NEET Exam? Delhi HC Orders NTA to Address Tech Issues With New Grievance. . .

SSC 2025

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2025 Application Correction Postponed! Check Revised Dates

NEET counselling

Registration for Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Commences- Direct Link. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality