CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Sample Papers and Marking Schemes for 2025-26 Board Exams

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jul 2025
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers for the academic session 2025-26.
The sample papers are designed to give students a clear understanding of the latest exam pattern and question format.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 10 and Class 12 sample question papers and marking schemes for the academic session 2025-26. Students can now download the CBSE Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) from the board’s academic website — cbseacademic.nic.in.

The sample papers are designed to give students a clear understanding of the latest exam pattern and question format. These SQPs are aligned with the existing syllabus and serve as a blueprint for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2026. The board has confirmed that no changes have been made to the assessment scheme, which will remain consistent with the 2024-25 academic year for both secondary and senior secondary levels.

To make the resources more accessible, CBSE has made most of the sample papers and marking schemes available in both English and Hindi, except for the language subjects. These resources not only help students get familiar with the structure of the question paper but also aid teachers in aligning classroom instruction with board exam expectations.

For Class 10, sample papers are available for core subjects such as Science, Mathematics (Basic and Standard), Social Science, Home Science, along with Painting.

For Class 12, an extensive list of subjects has been covered in both English and Hindi, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, History, Legal Studies, and various arts and dance forms such as Kathak, Odissi, Bharatanatyam, among others.

CBSE has encouraged all affiliated schools to incorporate these sample papers into regular teaching-learning processes, with an emphasis on real-life application of academic knowledge. Practising these sample papers can greatly enhance students’ confidence and performance as they prepare for their final board exams.

