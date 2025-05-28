COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30

Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
12:21 PM

Summary
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key for the UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam.
Candidates who appeared for the May 10 and May 25 tests can now download the answer key and their individual response sheets from the official website.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key for the UGET 2025 Engineering Entrance Exam. Candidates who appeared for the May 10 and May 25 tests can now download the answer key and their individual response sheets from the official website — comedk.org.

To access the COMEDK UGET 2025 answer key, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password. Those who find discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections till May 30, 2025.

Following the closing of the challenge window, subject experts will review the challenges. Based on their recommendations, the final answer key will be prepared, which will serve as the basis for the result declaration.

The final COMEDK UGET 2025 answer key will be published on June 4, followed by the UGET 2025 result announcement on June 7.

As per the COMEDK UGET 2025 marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct response, and there is no negative marking. Using the answer key and response sheet, candidates can also estimate their probable scores before the official results are out.

For more updates and important notifications, candidates are advised to keep checking the official COMEDK website regularly.

COMEDK UGET 2025 COMEDK UGET Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Answer Key
