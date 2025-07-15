NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024: Percentile Cut-Off Lowered, All Eligible Candidates Can Join Stray Round

In a significant move, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a reduction in the NEET SS 2025 percentile cut-off, allowing all candidates holding an eligible broad specialty degree to participate in the stray round of NEET SS counselling 2024. This decision has been approved by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, providing a fresh opportunity for candidates who appeared for the exam to secure a seat in super-specialty courses.

According to the official notice, candidates who appeared for the NEET SS 2024 exam and possess an eligible MD, MS, or DNB degree can now take part in the stray round counselling. However, NBEMS clarified that there will be no revision of the NEET SS question paper group-specific ranks, and participation remains provisional, subject to candidates fulfilling all eligibility conditions as mentioned in the NEET SS 2024 information bulletin. Additionally, Face ID and biometric verification will be conducted wherever necessary to confirm candidature.

The NEET SS 2024 results were declared on April 25, 2025, for the exams held on March 29 and 30, 2025. This year, NBEMS introduced three time-bound sections in the exam format to streamline the testing process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had earlier postponed the NEET SS stray vacancy round due to the overlap with Tamil Nadu’s state counselling round for in-service candidates. Moreover, candidates allotted seats through the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS) counselling were permitted to resign from NEET SS counselling 2025, albeit with forfeiture of their security deposit.

Eligible candidates are advised to stay updated via the official NBEMS and MCC websites for the latest counselling schedules and further instructions regarding the stray round admission process.

