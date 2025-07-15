IB ACIO Recruitment 2025 Notice Published - Check Vacancy, Eligibility & Application Steps

Summary The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially announced the IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Executive Recruitment 2025, opening up a total of 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive posts. Interested and eligible applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website — mha.gov.in — for the detailed notification and to complete their online application once the window opens.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has officially announced the IB Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Executive Recruitment 2025, opening up a total of 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive posts. A short notification regarding the recruitment drive has been released, with the online application process set to begin on July 19, 2025, and continue until August 10, 2025.

Candidates wishing to apply must meet the eligibility requirements, which include holding a graduate degree from a recognised university. The age criteria for applicants is set between 18 and 27 years as of August 10, 2025, with permissible age relaxations for candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

The detailed category-wise vacancy distribution reveals 1,537 posts for General category candidates, 442 for EWS, 946 for OBC, 566 for SC, and 226 for ST applicants, making up the total 3,717 vacancies.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the application process, male candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories will need to pay an application fee of ₹650. However, SC, ST, PWD, and female candidates are required to pay ₹550. The fee is to be submitted via online payment modes only.

The selection process for the IB ACIO Executive Recruitment 2025 will be conducted in multiple stages. It will commence with a written examination, followed by a descriptive test, a personal interview, document verification, and a medical examination. Successful candidates will be recruited under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Interested and eligible applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website — mha.gov.in — for the detailed notification and to complete their online application once the window opens.

Find the detailed notice here.