NEET MDS Result 2025 - NBEMS Releases Detailed Toppers List and Scores!

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) today, notably four days ahead of schedule. This year, the NEET MDS topper secured an impressive 779 marks out of 960.

A total of 30,435 candidates registered for the exam, while 1,215 candidates remained absent. The NEET MDS 2025 results, along with the toppers’ marks, ranks, application number and roll number are now available on the official website — natboard.edu.in. However, the NBEMS has withheld the names of the toppers, publishing only their roll numbers, ranks, and scores.

The NEET MDS 2025 paper comprised 240 multiple-choice questions with a three-hour time limit. Each correct answer fetched four marks, while a one-mark penalty was applied for every incorrect response.

NEET MDS 2025 Top Five

Rank 1: Roll No. 2555113414 - 779 marks

Rank 2: Roll No. 2555116167 - 761 marks

Rank 3: Roll No. 2555113871 - 754 marks

Rank 4: Roll No. 2555116466 - 750 marks

Rank 5: Roll No. 2555101460 - 748 marks

Candidates are advised to download their results and keep a copy for future reference during the counselling and admission process. Further updates regarding the NEET MDS 2025 counselling schedule will be notified soon on the NBEMS website.

Find the detailed toppers list here.