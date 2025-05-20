DNB PDCET 2025

DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2025 - Revised Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Check Changes

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2025
12:53 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially published the revised allotment result for Round 1 of the DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2025.
The earlier result, published on May 14, 2025, was officially withdrawn following a technical error in the seat allocation process.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially published the revised allotment result for Round 1 of the DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2025. The earlier result, published on May 14, 2025, was officially withdrawn following a technical error in the seat allocation process.

Candidates can now check the updated result on the official website (natboard.edu.in) and must report to their allotted institutes by May 22, 2025 (5 PM) to confirm their admissions.

Candidates allotted a seat in the revised first round are required to accept and freeze their seats and pay the non-refundable first-year course fee of ₹1,25,000 (plus applicable gateway charges) within the specified time. Once the payment is made, the seat will be officially frozen in the candidate’s name, making them ineligible for further rounds of counselling.

ADVERTISEMENT
ICSI CS Executive &amp; Professional June 2025 Admit Cards Out — Download Now at icsi.edu!
ICSI CS Executive &amp; Professional June 2025 Admit Cards Out — Download Now at icsi.edu!
NEET UG 2025 Result to be Withheld for 11 Centres - MP HC Hearing Today; All Updates
NEET UG 2025 Result to be Withheld for 11 Centres - MP HC Hearing Today; All Updates

After freezing the seat, candidates must download their seat allotment letters from the NBEMS website and join their respective institutes within the stipulated time mentioned in the counselling schedule. Failure to do so will lead to forfeiture of admission and the paid fee.

Importantly, candidates who do not pay the course fee after freezing their seats will lose the allotted seat but remain eligible for the second round of counselling. However, such candidates will not be permitted to participate in the mop-up round, even if unallotted in the subsequent rounds.

NBEMS has also highlighted that certificates uploaded during the registration process will undergo verification, and any discrepancies or falsified documents will result in cancellation of candidature and admission.

Find the revised seat allotment result here.

Last updated on 20 May 2025
12:54 PM
DNB PDCET 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) DNB Counselling seat allotment
Similar stories
ICSI CS June 2025

ICSI CS Executive & Professional June 2025 Admit Cards Out — Download Now at icsi.e. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC IFS Result 2024 Declared on upsc.gov.in - 143 Candidates Recommended; Check Full. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Re-evaluation & Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guideli. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Representational image
Commerce

Commerce cocktail

ICSI CS June 2025

ICSI CS Executive & Professional June 2025 Admit Cards Out — Download Now at icsi.e. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC IFS Result 2024 Declared on upsc.gov.in - 143 Candidates Recommended; Check Full. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Re-evaluation & Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guideli. . .

CISF

CISF Notifies Recruitment for Head Constable Posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Vacancy . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality