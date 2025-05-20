DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2025 - Revised Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Check Changes

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially published the revised allotment result for Round 1 of the DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2025. The earlier result, published on May 14, 2025, was officially withdrawn following a technical error in the seat allocation process.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially published the revised allotment result for Round 1 of the DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2025. The earlier result, published on May 14, 2025, was officially withdrawn following a technical error in the seat allocation process.

Candidates can now check the updated result on the official website (natboard.edu.in) and must report to their allotted institutes by May 22, 2025 (5 PM) to confirm their admissions.

Candidates allotted a seat in the revised first round are required to accept and freeze their seats and pay the non-refundable first-year course fee of ₹1,25,000 (plus applicable gateway charges) within the specified time. Once the payment is made, the seat will be officially frozen in the candidate’s name, making them ineligible for further rounds of counselling.

After freezing the seat, candidates must download their seat allotment letters from the NBEMS website and join their respective institutes within the stipulated time mentioned in the counselling schedule. Failure to do so will lead to forfeiture of admission and the paid fee.

Importantly, candidates who do not pay the course fee after freezing their seats will lose the allotted seat but remain eligible for the second round of counselling. However, such candidates will not be permitted to participate in the mop-up round, even if unallotted in the subsequent rounds.

NBEMS has also highlighted that certificates uploaded during the registration process will undergo verification, and any discrepancies or falsified documents will result in cancellation of candidature and admission.

Find the revised seat allotment result here.