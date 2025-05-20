ICSI CS Executive & Professional June 2025 Admit Cards Out — Download Now at icsi.edu!

Summary The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the e-admit cards for the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2025 examinations. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the e-admit cards for the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2025 examinations. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — icsi.edu.

The examinations are scheduled to be held between June 1 and June 10, 2025, covering both the CS Executive (new syllabus) and CS Professional (old and new syllabi) programmes. ICSI has clarified that physical admit cards will not be sent by post, and candidates must access their e-admit cards online.

How to Download the ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

Navigate to the ‘Latest @ ICSI’ section.

Click on the link for the CS Executive/Professional June 2025 admit card.

Enter your 17-digit registration number in the login field.

View, verify, and download your e-admit card.

Once downloaded, the examinees must check all the information mentioned in the hall ticket - name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam stage, centre, syllabus (old/new), optional subject, medium, module/exam group, exam schedule (date and time), and paper-wise exemption.

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading or discrepancies in their admit cards are advised to reach out to the ICSI helplines or regional offices promptly.

For timely updates and important notifications, students should regularly visit the official ICSI website.