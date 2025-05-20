ICSI CS June 2025

ICSI CS Executive & Professional June 2025 Admit Cards Out — Download Now at icsi.edu!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2025
12:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the e-admit cards for the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2025 examinations.
Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — icsi.edu.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the e-admit cards for the CS Executive and CS Professional June 2025 examinations. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website — icsi.edu.

The examinations are scheduled to be held between June 1 and June 10, 2025, covering both the CS Executive (new syllabus) and CS Professional (old and new syllabi) programmes. ICSI has clarified that physical admit cards will not be sent by post, and candidates must access their e-admit cards online.

UPSC IFS Result 2024 Declared on upsc.gov.in - 143 Candidates Recommended; Check Full List
UPSC IFS Result 2024 Declared on upsc.gov.in - 143 Candidates Recommended; Check Full List

How to Download the ICSI CS June 2025 Admit Card

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official website at icsi.edu.
  • Navigate to the ‘Latest @ ICSI’ section.
  • Click on the link for the CS Executive/Professional June 2025 admit card.
  • Enter your 17-digit registration number in the login field.
  • View, verify, and download your e-admit card.
CBSE Releases Re-evaluation &amp; Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guidelines
CBSE Releases Re-evaluation &amp; Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guidelines

Once downloaded, the examinees must check all the information mentioned in the hall ticket - name, photograph, signature, registration number, exam stage, centre, syllabus (old/new), optional subject, medium, module/exam group, exam schedule (date and time), and paper-wise exemption.

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading or discrepancies in their admit cards are advised to reach out to the ICSI helplines or regional offices promptly.

For timely updates and important notifications, students should regularly visit the official ICSI website.

Last updated on 20 May 2025
12:14 PM
ICSI CS June 2025 Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Admit Card ICSI CS
Similar stories
UPSC 2025

UPSC IFS Result 2024 Declared on upsc.gov.in - 143 Candidates Recommended; Check Full. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Re-evaluation & Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guideli. . .

CISF

CISF Notifies Recruitment for Head Constable Posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Vacancy . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC 2025

UPSC IFS Result 2024 Declared on upsc.gov.in - 143 Candidates Recommended; Check Full. . .

India Post

India Post GDS Result 2025: Third Merit List Out for 21,413 Vacancies — Check Now!

CBSE 2025

CBSE Releases Re-evaluation & Verification 2025 Notice! Check Dates, Fees and Guideli. . .

CISF

CISF Notifies Recruitment for Head Constable Posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in- Vacancy . . .

UP Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnic

UPJEE 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link Here

UP Board Exam 2025

UP Board Class 10, 12 Scrutiny Exam 2025 Application Window Closes Today- Read Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality