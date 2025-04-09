NEET MDS 2025 to Feature Time-Bound Sections - NBEMS Issues Detailed Notice!

Summary In a major reform, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has introduced mandatory time-bound sections for the NEET-MDS 2025 examination. This update marks a significant shift in the exam’s structure and will be applicable to all multiple-choice question (MCQ)-based exams conducted on computer-based platforms by the board.

In a major reform, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has introduced mandatory time-bound sections for the NEET-MDS 2025 examination. This update marks a significant shift in the exam’s structure and will be applicable to all multiple-choice question (MCQ)-based exams conducted on computer-based platforms by the board.

As per the latest NBEMS notification, the NEET-MDS 2025 question paper will now be split into two parts — Part A and Part B. Part A will include 100 questions to be attempted within 75 minutes, while Part B will comprise 140 questions with a time allocation of 105 minutes. Candidates must complete each section within its respective time frame; once the timer expires, they will not be able to revisit or modify their answers for that section. The transition between sections will be automatic, with Part B beginning immediately after the conclusion of Part A.

According to NBEMS, this structure has been adopted to uphold the security and sanctity of the exam in the face of increasing technological and procedural challenges. By enforcing stricter controls over how and when questions are accessed, the board aims to ensure uniform testing conditions for all candidates and reduce opportunities for malpractice.

ADVERTISEMENT

To help candidates adjust to the new format, NBEMS will release a demo test starting April 9, 2025. This will be accessible through the official NEET-MDS 2025 Application Link webpage. The demo aims to provide students with a hands-on understanding of the timed sections, enabling them to practice and refine their time management strategies ahead of the main exam.

With the introduction of the new time-bound format, candidates are advised to stay updated through the official NBEMS website and utilise the demo test to ensure a smooth exam experience under the revised guidelines.