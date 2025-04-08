CUET PG 2025

CUET PG Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Steps and Score Calculation

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2025
12:48 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 very soon.
Over 4 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the CUET PG response sheet and answer key from the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

The CUET PG 2025 exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from March 13 to April 1 across 312 cities, including 27 international locations, for 157 postgraduate subjects.

Once the answer key is released, the NTA will also open the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge the provisional answers by paying a non-refundable fee per question. Supporting documents must be uploaded to justify each challenge, and any objection filed without proper evidence or via unofficial channels will not be entertained.

After the objection window closes, subject experts will review the challenges. Based on their recommendations, the final answer key will be prepared, which will serve as the basis for the CUET PG 2025 result declaration. Candidates will not be able to challenge the final answer key once published.

The NTA has also clarified that in case of multiple correct options, marks will be awarded to those who selected any of the correct choices. If a question is found to be incorrect or dropped, full marks will be granted to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted it or not.

Score Calculation

To estimate their scores, candidates can match their responses with the official answer key. Each correct answer fetches 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer. Unanswered questions do not carry any marks.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the release of the answer key and response sheet, along with important dates related to result announcements and further steps in the admission process.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2025
12:49 PM
CUET PG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate CUET PG National Testing Agency (NTA) Answer Key
