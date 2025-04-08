CLAT 2025

CLAT 2025 Result and Counselling: Delhi HC Flags Error, Hearing on Exam Issues Continues

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2025
Summary
The Delhi High Court has resumed its hearing on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 controversy, with proceedings that began on April 7 now extended to April 8.
Despite an initial counselling registration date of December 9, the process remains on hold nearly four months later due to ongoing legal battles.

The Delhi High Court has resumed its hearing on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 controversy, with proceedings that began on April 7 now extended to April 8. The case revolves around alleged discrepancies in the CLAT 2025 question paper, which has sparked concerns among candidates and delayed the counselling process.

During the hearing on April 7, a bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that at least one question in the CLAT UG 2025 paper must be scrapped. This observation came amid petitions challenging the integrity of the exam, following claims that some questions were incorrect. The court emphasised the urgency of resolving these issues quickly, citing the impact on students awaiting counselling for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs).

The bench proposed that the hearing be divided into two parts—one focusing on CLAT UG and the other on CLAT PG—to speed up the process, especially for undergraduate candidates whose admissions are directly affected by the delay.

The final decision regarding the validity of the exam results and the future of the counselling schedule is expected soon after the hearing continues on April 8. The Consortium of NLUs, which conducts the CLAT, will present its response to the objections raised by students.

CLAT 2025 was conducted in December 2024 for both UG and PG admissions to NLUs, and the results were announced in the same month. However, several students filed petitions across different high courts alleging flaws in the question paper. In February 2025, the Supreme Court consolidated all cases and transferred them to the Delhi High Court to ensure a unified and consistent resolution.

Despite an initial counselling registration date of December 9, the process remains on hold nearly four months later due to ongoing legal battles. The CLAT 2025 exam saw a 96.33% attendance rate among the registered candidates, with tests conducted across 141 exam centres in various states and Union Territories.

According to an official notification on the official CLAT website (consortiumofnlus.ac.in), the revised counselling schedule will be announced after the Supreme Court appeal process concludes. Candidates are advised to stay updated through official announcements.

