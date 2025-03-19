KCET 2025

KCET 2025 - KEA Prepones Kannada Language Exam, Revises Schedule

Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Mar 2025
11:49 AM

File Image

Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has rescheduled the Kannada language exam for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates under the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2025.
The exam, initially set for April 18, has been preponed following requests from candidates as the actual test date coincided with Good Friday.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has rescheduled the Kannada language exam for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates under the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2025. The exam, initially set for April 18, 2025, will now be held on April 15, 2025, following requests from candidates as April 18 coincides with Good Friday. The revised schedule adheres to government directives.

The Kannada language exam will take place in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM at designated district centers in Bengaluru, Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Mangaluru. The KEA confirmed that the KCET 2025 exams for other candidates will proceed as scheduled on April 16 and April 17, without any changes.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam and paid the fee will soon be able to download their KCET 2025 admit cards from the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KEA assured candidates that the revised date would not affect the regular CET examination schedule.

Recently, the authority clarified that the KCET 2025 question paper will present four answer options per question. In contrast, other competitive exams conducted by the KEA will offer five multiple-choice options.

The KCET 2025 serves as a gateway for admissions into undergraduate engineering, medical, and professional courses in participating institutions across Karnataka for the 2025-26 academic session. Candidates are advised to stay updated by visiting the official website for further announcements regarding the admit card release and other exam-related information.

Last updated on 19 Mar 2025
11:50 AM
KCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka Common Entrance Test
