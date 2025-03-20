IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix & Admission Updates

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has released the final answer key and cut-off marks for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on its official website. The IIT JAM 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 24, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has released the final answer key and cut-off marks for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on its official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can also check their results on the JOAPS portal, which was declared on March 18, 2025.

The IIT JAM 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 24, 2025. The final answer key was prepared based on objections submitted by candidates against the provisional key.

Steps to Check the Final Answer Key and Cut-off

Visit the official IIT JAM 2025 website — jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Click on the relevant link for the final answer key and cut-off.

View and download the final answer key and cut-off marks for future reference.

JAM 2025 Cut-off Marks

The category-wise cut-off marks for each subject are as follows:

Biotechnology (BT) - 24.46 (GEN), 22.01 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 12.23 (SC/ST/PwD)

Chemistry (CY) - 25.83 (GEN), 23.24 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 12.91 (SC/ST/PwD)

Economics (EN) - 42.55 (GEN), 38.29 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 21.27 (SC/ST/PwD)

Mathematics (MA) - 19.90 (GEN), 17.91 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 9.95 (SC/ST/PwD)

Mathematical Statistics (MS) - 8.75 (GEN), 7.87 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 4.37 (SC/ST/PwD)

Geology (GG) - 21.06 (GEN), 18.95 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 10.53 (SC/ST/PwD)

Physics (PH) - 14.66 (GEN), 13.19 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 7.33 (SC/ST/PwD)

Total Seats and Admission Process

Successful candidates can apply for admission to 105 postgraduate programmes across 22 IITs. Each participant has been assigned an All India Rank (AIR) based on performance. The JAM 2025 scores will be applicable for admission to over 3,000 seats across IITs, and 2,000+ seats in IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT. The admission process application will be open from March 26 to April 9, with the display of the invalid category candidates list on May 8, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the scorecard download and the subsequent admission process.