IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Final Answer Key and Cut-offs Out Now! Check Seat Matrix & Admission Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2025
10:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has released the final answer key and cut-off marks for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on its official website.
The IIT JAM 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 24, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has released the final answer key and cut-off marks for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 on its official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can also check their results on the JOAPS portal, which was declared on March 18, 2025.

The IIT JAM 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 24, 2025. The final answer key was prepared based on objections submitted by candidates against the provisional key.

From Mat to Mastery: GATE 2025 AIR 1 Arnab Paul's Journey from Grappling to Biotechnology!
From Mat to Mastery: GATE 2025 AIR 1 Arnab Paul's Journey from Grappling to Biotechnology!

Steps to Check the Final Answer Key and Cut-off

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official IIT JAM 2025 website — jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
  • Click on the relevant link for the final answer key and cut-off.
  • View and download the final answer key and cut-off marks for future reference.

JAM 2025 Cut-off Marks

The category-wise cut-off marks for each subject are as follows:

  • Biotechnology (BT) - 24.46 (GEN), 22.01 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 12.23 (SC/ST/PwD)
  • Chemistry (CY) - 25.83 (GEN), 23.24 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 12.91 (SC/ST/PwD)
  • Economics (EN) - 42.55 (GEN), 38.29 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 21.27 (SC/ST/PwD)
  • Mathematics (MA) - 19.90 (GEN), 17.91 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 9.95 (SC/ST/PwD)
  • Mathematical Statistics (MS) - 8.75 (GEN), 7.87 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 4.37 (SC/ST/PwD)
  • Geology (GG) - 21.06 (GEN), 18.95 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 10.53 (SC/ST/PwD)
  • Physics (PH) - 14.66 (GEN), 13.19 (OBC-NCL/EWS), 7.33 (SC/ST/PwD)
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key and Result Release Update - All Details
CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key and Result Release Update - All Details

Total Seats and Admission Process

Successful candidates can apply for admission to 105 postgraduate programmes across 22 IITs. Each participant has been assigned an All India Rank (AIR) based on performance. The JAM 2025 scores will be applicable for admission to over 3,000 seats across IITs, and 2,000+ seats in IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT. The admission process application will be open from March 26 to April 9, with the display of the invalid category candidates list on May 8, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding the scorecard download and the subsequent admission process.

Last updated on 20 Mar 2025
10:05 AM
IIT JAM 2025 IIT Delhi Joint Admission Test for Masters
Similar stories
GATE 2025

From Mat to Mastery: GATE 2025 AIR 1 Arnab Paul's Journey from Grappling to Biotechno. . .

Admit Card

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025 OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link to Download Insid. . .

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

OJEE 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in- Direct Link to Register. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key and Result Release Update - All Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Narayana International School, Ramchandrapur
Kolkata schools

Time to rejoice a new season, session and start

GATE 2025

From Mat to Mastery: GATE 2025 AIR 1 Arnab Paul's Journey from Grappling to Biotechno. . .

Admit Card

MAH MCA CET Admit Card 2025 OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct Link to Download Insid. . .

Ecstasia 2025

Ecstasia 2025: A Grand Celebration of Culture at UEM Kolkata

Techno India University

Techno Sahotsava 2025: A Grand Celebration of Talent, Culture & Creativity at TIU Kol. . .

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

OJEE 2025 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in- Direct Link to Register. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality