NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Begins - Link and Key Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially begun the NEET UG 2025 round 1 counselling registration today, July 21. Candidates who cleared the NEET UG 2025 exam can now register on the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in — to secure admission into MBBS, BDS, and allied medical programmes under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ).

The last date to complete the registration process is July 28, 2025, while the choice filling and locking window will be open from July 22 to 28. The seat allotment for round 1 will be conducted between July 29 and 30, followed by the result announcement on July 31. The first round reporting is scheduled between August 1 and 6, 2025.

The NEET UG counselling is being held for admission to AIQ seats in government medical and dental colleges across India. The remaining 85% of state quota seats will be handled by respective state counselling authorities. Several states — including UP, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam, and Telangana — have already begun state-level NEET counselling processes.

Steps to Register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on ‘UG Medical Counselling’.

Select the link for NEET UG 2025 registration.

Fill in required details (NEET UG roll number and password).

Submit the form and pay the registration fee.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised not to stay updated through the official MCC website for further updates.

