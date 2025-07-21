NMC Shifts Focus to Functional Ability for PwBD MBBS Admissions 2025-26; Issues Guidelines

Summary The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued interim guidelines for MBBS admissions 2025-26, focusing on functional ability rather than percentage-based disability for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD). This one-year interim policy marks a transformative step toward building a more inclusive medical education system while ensuring candidates possess the necessary functional skills.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued interim guidelines for MBBS admissions 2025-26, focusing on functional ability rather than percentage-based disability for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD). This shift marks a significant departure from conventional eligibility norms, offering a more nuanced and empathetic framework for evaluating applicants.

Under the revised policy, PwBD aspirants must now submit a self-certified affidavit outlining their capacity to perform essential tasks—such as writing, communication, mobility, comprehension, and vision-related functions—relevant to the medical profession. This new affidavit must accompany their Unique Disability ID (UDID) and undergo verification by one of 16 designated medical boards across the country.

These medical boards will evaluate whether the self-declared competencies meet the academic and clinical requirements of the MBBS course. If candidates are unable to demonstrate some abilities, the boards may consider compensatory alternatives, taking a holistic view of each individual’s functional capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new guidelines emphasise inclusion and uphold the spirit of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, with detailed functional checklists tailored for various disabilities, including locomotor, visual, hearing, and cognitive impairments.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2025 counselling registration begins today, July 21, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH admissions. Colleges have been instructed to adhere to the revised framework during the admission process.

This one-year interim policy marks a transformative step toward building a more inclusive medical education system while ensuring candidates possess the necessary functional skills to pursue the demanding MBBS curriculum.